Los Angeles, CA
1223 North KENTER Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM

1223 North KENTER Avenue

1223 N. Kenter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1223 N. Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Mid-Century in Brentwood with Jacuzzi!! Located in the beautiful Kenter Canyon, this single story mid-century home has an open floor plan, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms, beautiful hardwood flooring, high ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. In the master bedroom and main living areas, sliding glass doors open to a gorgeous patio with spectacular 180 degree views of city, mountains, ocean and Catalina island. The redwood deck (350 sqft.) is ideal for outdoor entertaining and lounging. Property includes a BBQ, wine cooler, outdoor jacuzzi, and is located close to a park as well as hiking and biking trails in the Santa Monica mountains. You don't want to miss everything this home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 North KENTER Avenue have any available units?
1223 North KENTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 North KENTER Avenue have?
Some of 1223 North KENTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 North KENTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1223 North KENTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 North KENTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1223 North KENTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1223 North KENTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1223 North KENTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1223 North KENTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 North KENTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 North KENTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1223 North KENTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1223 North KENTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1223 North KENTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 North KENTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 North KENTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
