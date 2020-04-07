1223 North KENTER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Mid-Century in Brentwood with Jacuzzi!! Located in the beautiful Kenter Canyon, this single story mid-century home has an open floor plan, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms, beautiful hardwood flooring, high ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. In the master bedroom and main living areas, sliding glass doors open to a gorgeous patio with spectacular 180 degree views of city, mountains, ocean and Catalina island. The redwood deck (350 sqft.) is ideal for outdoor entertaining and lounging. Property includes a BBQ, wine cooler, outdoor jacuzzi, and is located close to a park as well as hiking and biking trails in the Santa Monica mountains. You don't want to miss everything this home has to offer!