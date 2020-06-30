All apartments in Los Angeles
1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive
Last updated January 26 2020 at 2:33 AM

1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive

1223 Beverly Estate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Beverly Estate Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Charming totally renovated, private studio w/full kitchen, new 3/4 bath, stacked washer/dryer. Attached to the side of the main house. PRIVATE ENTRANCE with its own patio overlooking hillside greenery. Tenant will have use of 1 parking space on the main driveway. Following utilities are included: water, gas and electricity. Available for 1+year, also available short term fully furnished. Prime lower Benedict Canyon location, surrounded by multi-million dollar properties and just minutes to Sunset. Landlord would consider reduction in rent price if tenant supplies own appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive have any available units?
1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive have?
Some of 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive offers parking.
Does 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive have a pool?
No, 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

