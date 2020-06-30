1223 BEVERLY ESTATE Drive

Amenities

Charming totally renovated, private studio w/full kitchen, new 3/4 bath, stacked washer/dryer. Attached to the side of the main house. PRIVATE ENTRANCE with its own patio overlooking hillside greenery. Tenant will have use of 1 parking space on the main driveway. Following utilities are included: water, gas and electricity. Available for 1+year, also available short term fully furnished. Prime lower Benedict Canyon location, surrounded by multi-million dollar properties and just minutes to Sunset. Landlord would consider reduction in rent price if tenant supplies own appliances.