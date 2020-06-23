All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12212 Hartsook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12212 Hartsook Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12212 Hartsook Street

12212 W Hartsook St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12212 W Hartsook St, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
SHORT TERM LEASE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - AVAILABLE: FEB 1st - APR 30th. Great option for a short-term rental for entertainment industry professionals and actors, Families needing temporary housing, individuals who may be on location for work in L.A. 10 to 25 minutes to all Burbank and Hollywood Studios, near-by distance to quaint cafes and shops, grocery stores and coffee shops, five minute drive to the hottest shops, salons, spas and restaurants on Ventura Blvd and convenient to hiking areas: Fryman, Runyan Canyon & Tree People. Make yourself at home in a wonderful neighborhood that features great-schools! SEE ATTACHED AMENITIES LIST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 Hartsook Street have any available units?
12212 Hartsook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 Hartsook Street have?
Some of 12212 Hartsook Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 Hartsook Street currently offering any rent specials?
12212 Hartsook Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 Hartsook Street pet-friendly?
No, 12212 Hartsook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12212 Hartsook Street offer parking?
Yes, 12212 Hartsook Street does offer parking.
Does 12212 Hartsook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12212 Hartsook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 Hartsook Street have a pool?
Yes, 12212 Hartsook Street has a pool.
Does 12212 Hartsook Street have accessible units?
No, 12212 Hartsook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 Hartsook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 Hartsook Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College