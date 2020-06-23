12212 Hartsook Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool coffee bar ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool

SHORT TERM LEASE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - AVAILABLE: FEB 1st - APR 30th. Great option for a short-term rental for entertainment industry professionals and actors, Families needing temporary housing, individuals who may be on location for work in L.A. 10 to 25 minutes to all Burbank and Hollywood Studios, near-by distance to quaint cafes and shops, grocery stores and coffee shops, five minute drive to the hottest shops, salons, spas and restaurants on Ventura Blvd and convenient to hiking areas: Fryman, Runyan Canyon & Tree People. Make yourself at home in a wonderful neighborhood that features great-schools! SEE ATTACHED AMENITIES LIST