Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool

Available after August 8th. Pairing a location of unrivaled pedigree with explosive downtown and city views, this sensational Hollywood Hills property is one of the most exceptional summer rentals in Los Angeles. Situated on a serene cul-de-sac one block north of the world-renowned Sunset Strip, the existing John Lautner-designed home is sited at the top of a prized street-to-street lot.