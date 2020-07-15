All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1218 ROBERTO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1218 ROBERTO Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1218 ROBERTO Lane

1218 Roberto Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1218 Roberto Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
This Jaw-dropping contemporary new construction in highly desired Bel Air epitomizes Los Angeles living at its finest. Built and designed by ANR Signature Collection, this masterpiece offers it all. From the moment of entry one is greeted with jetliner views from nearly every room of the home, from the San Gabriel mountains, head on downtown Los Angeles, Century City, all the way to the Pacific Ocean. The main floor offers formal living, dining, bedroom suite, a designer kitchen with Miele appliances all overlooking the grassy backyard and expansive views. Upstairs there are four bedrooms all en-suite, including a dreamy Master bed/sitting and master bath with city/ocean views. In addition to the four upstairs bedrooms there is a bonus flex room that could be office, media room, gym, etc. Outside there is an infinity edge pool looking straight onto downtown, covered pool cabana with BBQ and a 3/4th pool bath. This home is in a class of its own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 ROBERTO Lane have any available units?
1218 ROBERTO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 ROBERTO Lane have?
Some of 1218 ROBERTO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 ROBERTO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1218 ROBERTO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 ROBERTO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1218 ROBERTO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1218 ROBERTO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1218 ROBERTO Lane offers parking.
Does 1218 ROBERTO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 ROBERTO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 ROBERTO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1218 ROBERTO Lane has a pool.
Does 1218 ROBERTO Lane have accessible units?
No, 1218 ROBERTO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 ROBERTO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 ROBERTO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College