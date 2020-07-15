1218 ROBERTO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room new construction

This Jaw-dropping contemporary new construction in highly desired Bel Air epitomizes Los Angeles living at its finest. Built and designed by ANR Signature Collection, this masterpiece offers it all. From the moment of entry one is greeted with jetliner views from nearly every room of the home, from the San Gabriel mountains, head on downtown Los Angeles, Century City, all the way to the Pacific Ocean. The main floor offers formal living, dining, bedroom suite, a designer kitchen with Miele appliances all overlooking the grassy backyard and expansive views. Upstairs there are four bedrooms all en-suite, including a dreamy Master bed/sitting and master bath with city/ocean views. In addition to the four upstairs bedrooms there is a bonus flex room that could be office, media room, gym, etc. Outside there is an infinity edge pool looking straight onto downtown, covered pool cabana with BBQ and a 3/4th pool bath. This home is in a class of its own.