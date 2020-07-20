All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

1218 Cabrillo

1218 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come live-work-create in this FULLY FURNISHED one bedroom artist’s home nestled in the perfect Venice location, just one block to Abbot Kinney and it’s trendy restaurants and retail stores. Just a quick walk or bike ride to the beach and Main street. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops and is fully loaded making it a delight to cook gourmet meals. The dining room opens up to a private deck which is ideal to barbecue and entertain guests. There is one garage space included and laundry on the premises. This open, airy, and full of light. This home is not to be missed. Available May 15th to November 15th (6 months) Close to local businesses Snap, Zefr, Facebook, Google and many more... Dog ok with pet interview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Cabrillo have any available units?
1218 Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Cabrillo have?
Some of 1218 Cabrillo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Cabrillo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Cabrillo is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 1218 Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Cabrillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 1218 Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 1218 Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Cabrillo has units with dishwashers.
