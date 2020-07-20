1218 Cabrillo

Amenities

Come live-work-create in this FULLY FURNISHED one bedroom artist’s home nestled in the perfect Venice location, just one block to Abbot Kinney and it’s trendy restaurants and retail stores. Just a quick walk or bike ride to the beach and Main street. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops and is fully loaded making it a delight to cook gourmet meals. The dining room opens up to a private deck which is ideal to barbecue and entertain guests. There is one garage space included and laundry on the premises. This open, airy, and full of light. This home is not to be missed. Available May 15th to November 15th (6 months) Close to local businesses Snap, Zefr, Facebook, Google and many more... Dog ok with pet interview.