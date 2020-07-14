1217 22nd Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled, spacious 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a well maintained 3 unit complex. In excellent condition with lots of character and charm. Very private. Landlord pays water and sewer Immediate Availability. Conveniently located in Vista Del Oro - two blocks from the Busy Bee Market. Really Nice!! Completely remodeled earlier this year. Presented by Lawrence Yore and RE/MAX Estate Properties (DRE #00983568). Call Larry Yore (DRE #01954807) to schedule your private showing (310) 753-6796.