Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1217 22nd Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:08 PM

1217 22nd Street

1217 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1217 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled, spacious 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a well maintained 3 unit complex. In excellent condition with lots of character and charm. Very private. Landlord pays water and sewer Immediate Availability. Conveniently located in Vista Del Oro - two blocks from the Busy Bee Market. Really Nice!! Completely remodeled earlier this year. Presented by Lawrence Yore and RE/MAX Estate Properties (DRE #00983568). Call Larry Yore (DRE #01954807) to schedule your private showing (310) 753-6796.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 22nd Street have any available units?
1217 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1217 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1217 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1217 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1217 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1217 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 1217 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1217 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1217 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1217 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
