Welcome to this freshly painted modern home in Sylmar. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a living room, dine and updated kitchen. Property features an enclosed patio/sun room that allows for extra entertaining space. All bedrooms are upstairs and are light, bright and spacious. Located on a quiet street and the end of a cul-de-sac. visit us at www.tomhernandez.com or follow us on IG @ctomsell.