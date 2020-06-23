All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1216 N Las Palmas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1216 N Las Palmas Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

1216 N Las Palmas Ave

1216 N Las Palmas Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1216 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Heart of Hollywood 1 Bedroom We are close to everything; The Hollywood and Highland mall center, The new W hotel and night club, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, boutiques and trendy shops. We're located at in the heart of Hollywood between Lexington and Fountain Ave., 2 blocks east of Highland. You are minutes from Hollywood & Highland, Sunset and Vine, Melrose shopping, many, many trendy restaurants and many more The unit has hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertop, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, central air, gated parking and laundry on site. No pets. The living room has a walled gas heater which warms the whole apartment cozily, if needed in the colder months. Both the living room and dining area are quite spacious. They have three ceiling lights with three switches, two of which may separately dim for atmosphere in the evenings. Bedroom is also spacious.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5314683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have any available units?
1216 N Las Palmas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have?
Some of 1216 N Las Palmas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 N Las Palmas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1216 N Las Palmas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 N Las Palmas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave offers parking.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have a pool?
No, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 N Las Palmas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 N Las Palmas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College