Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1215 S Westmoreland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1215 S Westmoreland Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1215 S Westmoreland Ave
1215 South Westmoreland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1215 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the Unit:
Charming Character
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Large Windows
Bright Natural Light
Stove & Fridge Included
Great Closet Space
One Parking Space
Laundry On Site
(RLNE3479891)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 S Westmoreland Ave have any available units?
1215 S Westmoreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1215 S Westmoreland Ave have?
Some of 1215 S Westmoreland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1215 S Westmoreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1215 S Westmoreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 S Westmoreland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 S Westmoreland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1215 S Westmoreland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1215 S Westmoreland Ave offers parking.
Does 1215 S Westmoreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 S Westmoreland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 S Westmoreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1215 S Westmoreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1215 S Westmoreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1215 S Westmoreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 S Westmoreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 S Westmoreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College