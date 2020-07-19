12128 IDAHO Avenue

Amenities

No dogs. Available for move in around June 15th. This is for taking over the current tenants lease which ends January 31,2020. The owner is in the process of getting plans to build on the property. It may be possible to go month to month after the lease end but is not guaranteed. Redone 3 BR + bonus room & 2.5 BA single family home in great West LA location. Redone kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, redone bathrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer included, hardwood floors throughout, huge yard with private back yard perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Great location close to Santa Monica and the Expo Bundy Light Rail station. There is no garage... open air parking only on the property. 1 of the bedrooms does not have a closet. ***Agents see private remarks***