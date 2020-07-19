All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2019 at 5:56 PM

12128 IDAHO Avenue

12128 W Idaho Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12128 W Idaho Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
No dogs. Available for move in around June 15th. This is for taking over the current tenants lease which ends January 31,2020. The owner is in the process of getting plans to build on the property. It may be possible to go month to month after the lease end but is not guaranteed. Redone 3 BR + bonus room & 2.5 BA single family home in great West LA location. Redone kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, redone bathrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer included, hardwood floors throughout, huge yard with private back yard perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Great location close to Santa Monica and the Expo Bundy Light Rail station. There is no garage... open air parking only on the property. 1 of the bedrooms does not have a closet. ***Agents see private remarks***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12128 IDAHO Avenue have any available units?
12128 IDAHO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12128 IDAHO Avenue have?
Some of 12128 IDAHO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12128 IDAHO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12128 IDAHO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12128 IDAHO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12128 IDAHO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12128 IDAHO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12128 IDAHO Avenue offers parking.
Does 12128 IDAHO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12128 IDAHO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12128 IDAHO Avenue have a pool?
No, 12128 IDAHO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12128 IDAHO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12128 IDAHO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12128 IDAHO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12128 IDAHO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
