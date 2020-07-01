All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12111 GREENOCK Lane

12111 Greenock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12111 Greenock Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Sited on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly coveted Brentwood awaits this beautifully remodeled Traditional gem. Elegant details flow throughout the home which provides the residence ~with a sophisticated open floor plan for seamless living & entertaining. A chef's dream, the gourmet kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, center island and extensive cabinetry. Unwind in the massive master bedroom with French doors overlooking the lush backyard with firepit. Additional home amenities include well-appointed bedrooms, sumptuous baths, fireplaces, sleek wood floors, grand windows & glass French doors for an abundance of natural light, endless built-ins, laundry, and two-car garage. Make this enchanting home yours today and relish your premier Brentwood location, only moments from local schools, parks, shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12111 GREENOCK Lane have any available units?
12111 GREENOCK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12111 GREENOCK Lane have?
Some of 12111 GREENOCK Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12111 GREENOCK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12111 GREENOCK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 GREENOCK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12111 GREENOCK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12111 GREENOCK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12111 GREENOCK Lane offers parking.
Does 12111 GREENOCK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 GREENOCK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 GREENOCK Lane have a pool?
No, 12111 GREENOCK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12111 GREENOCK Lane have accessible units?
No, 12111 GREENOCK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 GREENOCK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12111 GREENOCK Lane has units with dishwashers.

