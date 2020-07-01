12111 GREENOCK Lane

Amenities

Sited on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly coveted Brentwood awaits this beautifully remodeled Traditional gem. Elegant details flow throughout the home which provides the residence ~with a sophisticated open floor plan for seamless living & entertaining. A chef's dream, the gourmet kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, center island and extensive cabinetry. Unwind in the massive master bedroom with French doors overlooking the lush backyard with firepit. Additional home amenities include well-appointed bedrooms, sumptuous baths, fireplaces, sleek wood floors, grand windows & glass French doors for an abundance of natural light, endless built-ins, laundry, and two-car garage. Make this enchanting home yours today and relish your premier Brentwood location, only moments from local schools, parks, shops & restaurants.