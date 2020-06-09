All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12096 SUMMIT Circle

12096 Summit Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12096 Summit Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This exquisite Mediterranean Estate is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac within the exclusive guard gated, Summit, above Beverly Hills. This 3/4 acre lot, offers 5 bed, 5 bath w/a 6 bedroom/gym or office option.The 2 story entry navigates to a soaring family room full of natural light. The renovated chef's kitchen provides subzero refrigerator, 9 burner stove, oven drawer & Nespresso machine dispersed around the remodeled cabinetry. Upstairs, a vaulted ceiling master bed w/ 2 walk in closets, master bath w/ duel sinks, shower and soaking tub. The park-like grounds offer a heated pool, in ground trampoline, tree house & covered cabana w/ fpl and kitchenette housing grill, fridge, & wet bar making this backyard oasis perfect for intimate and large gatherings alike. This Summit masterpiece is 1 of 3 homes w/direct, gate-code access to local trails; comes partially furnished, complete with in wall Sonas,3 car garage w/ built in cabinetry, and and all new appliances throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12096 SUMMIT Circle have any available units?
12096 SUMMIT Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12096 SUMMIT Circle have?
Some of 12096 SUMMIT Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12096 SUMMIT Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12096 SUMMIT Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12096 SUMMIT Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12096 SUMMIT Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12096 SUMMIT Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12096 SUMMIT Circle offers parking.
Does 12096 SUMMIT Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12096 SUMMIT Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12096 SUMMIT Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12096 SUMMIT Circle has a pool.
Does 12096 SUMMIT Circle have accessible units?
No, 12096 SUMMIT Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12096 SUMMIT Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12096 SUMMIT Circle has units with dishwashers.
