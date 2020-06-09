12096 SUMMIT Circle

Amenities

This exquisite Mediterranean Estate is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac within the exclusive guard gated, Summit, above Beverly Hills. This 3/4 acre lot, offers 5 bed, 5 bath w/a 6 bedroom/gym or office option.The 2 story entry navigates to a soaring family room full of natural light. The renovated chef's kitchen provides subzero refrigerator, 9 burner stove, oven drawer & Nespresso machine dispersed around the remodeled cabinetry. Upstairs, a vaulted ceiling master bed w/ 2 walk in closets, master bath w/ duel sinks, shower and soaking tub. The park-like grounds offer a heated pool, in ground trampoline, tree house & covered cabana w/ fpl and kitchenette housing grill, fridge, & wet bar making this backyard oasis perfect for intimate and large gatherings alike. This Summit masterpiece is 1 of 3 homes w/direct, gate-code access to local trails; comes partially furnished, complete with in wall Sonas,3 car garage w/ built in cabinetry, and and all new appliances throughout.