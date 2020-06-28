All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1206 South KENISTON Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

1206 South KENISTON Avenue

1206 Keniston Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Olympic Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1206 Keniston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Newly renovated bottom floor duplex flooded with abundant natural light. All new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer included. Two full size bedrooms, both with en suite bath. One smaller bedroom with closet, great for office/den. This beautiful unit includes two private garage spaces. Property is fully gated (electric) & secure. Front and rear private entry, easy access to garage & parking. Abundant, private space in the back for patio furniture, BBQ, raised bed gardening, use your imagination for this nice, flat usable space. Easy to show, come take a look at this beautiful, elegant space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 South KENISTON Avenue have any available units?
1206 South KENISTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 South KENISTON Avenue have?
Some of 1206 South KENISTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 South KENISTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1206 South KENISTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 South KENISTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1206 South KENISTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1206 South KENISTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1206 South KENISTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1206 South KENISTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 South KENISTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 South KENISTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1206 South KENISTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1206 South KENISTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1206 South KENISTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 South KENISTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 South KENISTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
