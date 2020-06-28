1206 South KENISTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Newly renovated bottom floor duplex flooded with abundant natural light. All new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer included. Two full size bedrooms, both with en suite bath. One smaller bedroom with closet, great for office/den. This beautiful unit includes two private garage spaces. Property is fully gated (electric) & secure. Front and rear private entry, easy access to garage & parking. Abundant, private space in the back for patio furniture, BBQ, raised bed gardening, use your imagination for this nice, flat usable space. Easy to show, come take a look at this beautiful, elegant space.