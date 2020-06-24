1206 S Mariposa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just Renovated! 3 bed Koreatown Home - Property Id: 102202



Recently remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath home in Hacienda Heights, prime Koreatown location available for lease. Home is currently furnished (negotiable), all new paint and fixtures.



- Clean, bright, and airy, with lots of open space.

- New paint

- Off street Parking

- Private

- Washer/Dryer in Unit



USC - 12 min by driving, 24 min by bus.

UCLA - 40 min by driving.

LA Down Town - 15 min by driving.

Hollywood - 20 min by driving.



*Yard is still under construction.

No Dogs Allowed



