1206 S Mariposa Ave

Amenities
Just Renovated! 3 bed Koreatown Home - Property Id: 102202
Recently remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath home in Hacienda Heights, prime Koreatown location available for lease. Home is currently furnished (negotiable), all new paint and fixtures.
- Clean, bright, and airy, with lots of open space.
- New paint
- Off street Parking
- Private
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
USC - 12 min by driving, 24 min by bus.
UCLA - 40 min by driving.
LA Down Town - 15 min by driving.
Hollywood - 20 min by driving.
*Yard is still under construction.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102202
Property Id 102202
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4729151)