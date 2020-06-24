All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 3RD Avenue

1206 S 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1206 S 3rd Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great apartment available in a classic 1921 4-plex in Hancock Park-Wilshire area. Just south of Pico Blvd and minutes from Culver City, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, DTLA and the beach! This 1200+ sf 2BR/1BA apt is full of pride of ownership. You can see the attention to upkeep and great condition. This particular apt has a private patio outside the kitchen area. It comes with a 1 car garage and plenty of off street parking. Apt will be vacant January 15th. Showing with 24 hour notice minimum until keycode access middle of January.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 3RD Avenue have any available units?
1206 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1206 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1206 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1206 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 3RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 3RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
