1206 3RD Avenue

Great apartment available in a classic 1921 4-plex in Hancock Park-Wilshire area. Just south of Pico Blvd and minutes from Culver City, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, DTLA and the beach! This 1200+ sf 2BR/1BA apt is full of pride of ownership. You can see the attention to upkeep and great condition. This particular apt has a private patio outside the kitchen area. It comes with a 1 car garage and plenty of off street parking. Apt will be vacant January 15th. Showing with 24 hour notice minimum until keycode access middle of January.