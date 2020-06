Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated media room

This apartment is in the heart of Hollywood in the Studio district. Walking distance to W hotel, Pantages Theatre, Netflix, Paramount studios.,trendy restaurants and cafes. Large apartment approximately 900sq ft. Hardwood floors, newly painted, new kitchen., old Hollwyood style. Also included in the unit is a washer and dryer. Small balcony also included. Garage and parking included.



No Pets Allowed



