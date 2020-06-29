All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

12050 Palms Blvd

12050 Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12050 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
12050 Palms Blvd - This classic style 3-bedroom / 2.5-bath- 2 level back house is spacious and bright with carpet throughout, granite kitchen counters, and with appliances (microwave, gas oven). It includes washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. The complex is nestled in Mar Vista Houses, within walking distance to popular eateries, public schools (Walgrove Avenue Elementary School and short distance from Mark Twain Middle School and Venice High School.), banks and shops, including: the Mar Vista Farmers' Market, Starbucks, Alley Lounge, FIN, Shojin, Mitsuwa market, Fruit Gallery, A-Frame, Alibi Room, The Wood, Louie's of Mar Vista, Chase, Bank of America, Bowlero Mar Vista, Vons, and many other local businesses.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4199376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12050 Palms Blvd have any available units?
12050 Palms Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12050 Palms Blvd have?
Some of 12050 Palms Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12050 Palms Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12050 Palms Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12050 Palms Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12050 Palms Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12050 Palms Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12050 Palms Blvd offers parking.
Does 12050 Palms Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12050 Palms Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12050 Palms Blvd have a pool?
No, 12050 Palms Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12050 Palms Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12050 Palms Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12050 Palms Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12050 Palms Blvd has units with dishwashers.
