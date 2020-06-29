Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

12050 Palms Blvd - This classic style 3-bedroom / 2.5-bath- 2 level back house is spacious and bright with carpet throughout, granite kitchen counters, and with appliances (microwave, gas oven). It includes washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. The complex is nestled in Mar Vista Houses, within walking distance to popular eateries, public schools (Walgrove Avenue Elementary School and short distance from Mark Twain Middle School and Venice High School.), banks and shops, including: the Mar Vista Farmers' Market, Starbucks, Alley Lounge, FIN, Shojin, Mitsuwa market, Fruit Gallery, A-Frame, Alibi Room, The Wood, Louie's of Mar Vista, Chase, Bank of America, Bowlero Mar Vista, Vons, and many other local businesses.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4199376)