Los Angeles, CA
12050 Falcon Crest Way
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

12050 Falcon Crest Way

12050 Falcon Crest Way · No Longer Available
Location

12050 Falcon Crest Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to guard gated community of "The Estates at Porter Ranch!" Prime location that is minutes away from the new Vineyards at Porter Ranch, Porter Valley Golf Course, Restaurants, Shopping and commuter friendly! This desirable 4 bedroom floor plan has 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. 2446 sq/ft of living space with high ceilings, wood shutters, separate living room, dining room and family room. Brand new interior paint and flooring. Large master suite with private balcony. Private rear yard with peek-a-boo hillside views. Lease includes washer, dryer and 2 refrigerators. Good size rear yard. Community amenities include 24 hour guard, pools, spas and tennis courts. Call 818-581-1839 for a private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12050 Falcon Crest Way have any available units?
12050 Falcon Crest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12050 Falcon Crest Way have?
Some of 12050 Falcon Crest Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12050 Falcon Crest Way currently offering any rent specials?
12050 Falcon Crest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12050 Falcon Crest Way pet-friendly?
No, 12050 Falcon Crest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12050 Falcon Crest Way offer parking?
Yes, 12050 Falcon Crest Way offers parking.
Does 12050 Falcon Crest Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12050 Falcon Crest Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12050 Falcon Crest Way have a pool?
Yes, 12050 Falcon Crest Way has a pool.
Does 12050 Falcon Crest Way have accessible units?
No, 12050 Falcon Crest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12050 Falcon Crest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12050 Falcon Crest Way has units with dishwashers.

