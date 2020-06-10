12050 Falcon Crest Way

Amenities

Welcome to guard gated community of "The Estates at Porter Ranch!" Prime location that is minutes away from the new Vineyards at Porter Ranch, Porter Valley Golf Course, Restaurants, Shopping and commuter friendly! This desirable 4 bedroom floor plan has 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. 2446 sq/ft of living space with high ceilings, wood shutters, separate living room, dining room and family room. Brand new interior paint and flooring. Large master suite with private balcony. Private rear yard with peek-a-boo hillside views. Lease includes washer, dryer and 2 refrigerators. Good size rear yard. Community amenities include 24 hour guard, pools, spas and tennis courts. Call 818-581-1839 for a private showing