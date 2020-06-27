All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

1205 North BRONSON Avenue

1205 N Bronson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1205 N Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Hollywood is now available! Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished at $4,300 per month. There is a huge back yard and a driveway that can fit up to three cars. Located within minutes of many of LA's best restaurants, shops, bars and theaters such as Delancey, Sugar Fish, The Parker Room, Sassafras, The Pantages Theatre, Arclight Hollywood, Amobea Music, Philz Coffee, Umami Burger and more! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 North BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
1205 North BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 North BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 1205 North BRONSON Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 North BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1205 North BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 North BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 North BRONSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1205 North BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1205 North BRONSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1205 North BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 North BRONSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 North BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1205 North BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1205 North BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1205 North BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 North BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 North BRONSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

