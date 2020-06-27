1205 North BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This 3 bed, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Hollywood is now available! Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished at $4,300 per month. There is a huge back yard and a driveway that can fit up to three cars. Located within minutes of many of LA's best restaurants, shops, bars and theaters such as Delancey, Sugar Fish, The Parker Room, Sassafras, The Pantages Theatre, Arclight Hollywood, Amobea Music, Philz Coffee, Umami Burger and more! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Come and see it today!