All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12049 VALLEYHEART Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

12049 VALLEYHEART Drive

12049 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12049 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here's an opportunity to live in the most charming 1 bedroom Spanish bungalow built in 1938 in the coveted Grove neighborhood of Studio City. The grand living room consists of an exposed wood beam ceiling, dramatic wood burning fireplace with hand-painted tiles, built-in bookcases and picturesque windows overlooking the green belt of the L.A. River. The country kitchen has an eat-in breakfast area. The spacious master bedroom has 2 closets and direct access to the over-sized bathroom with period tile with a separate tub and shower. The house is centered around the large private patio perfect for outdoor dining and relaxing. Original details include wood floors throughout, plaster walls, Spanish pavers, and hand-painted tiles. Additionally, this quite abode has central heat and air and a one car garage. Seconds from the famous Studio City Farmers Market, Joan's on 3rd, & McConnell's Ice Cream on Ventura Place and the fine shopping on Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive have any available units?
12049 VALLEYHEART Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive have?
Some of 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12049 VALLEYHEART Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive offers parking.
Does 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive have a pool?
No, 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive have accessible units?
No, 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12049 VALLEYHEART Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College