Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:47 PM

1204 Dock Lane

1204 Dock Ln · (310) 378-9494
Location

1204 Dock Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Wilmington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2538 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
bbq/grill
Don't miss this chance to live in this new-build 4bd/3ba house in a beautiful gated community! The spacious kitchen has new appliances, plenty of counter space and a large center island. Downstairs you will find one bedroom with bath, perfect as a guest room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, additional space that can be used as a study area or office, and a sizable laundry area. Within the complex you can enjoy immaculate landscaping, dog park, and bbq area. Convenient location near shopping centers, grocery stores, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Dock Lane have any available units?
1204 Dock Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Dock Lane have?
Some of 1204 Dock Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Dock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Dock Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Dock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Dock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Dock Lane offer parking?
No, 1204 Dock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Dock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Dock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Dock Lane have a pool?
No, 1204 Dock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Dock Lane have accessible units?
No, 1204 Dock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Dock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Dock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
