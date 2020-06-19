1204 Dock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park bbq/grill

Don't miss this chance to live in this new-build 4bd/3ba house in a beautiful gated community! The spacious kitchen has new appliances, plenty of counter space and a large center island. Downstairs you will find one bedroom with bath, perfect as a guest room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, additional space that can be used as a study area or office, and a sizable laundry area. Within the complex you can enjoy immaculate landscaping, dog park, and bbq area. Convenient location near shopping centers, grocery stores, and freeways.