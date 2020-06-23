12027 Allin St

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom home with great backyard and garage in Mar Vista! - Nicely remodeled modern style 3 bedroom, one story home in Mar Vista/Culver City. One room is perfect for a separate home office space perfect for a home office or a home based business. House has been renovated with modern frosted glass doors, quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Bright and spacious living room comes with plenty of windows and a fireplace. Galley style kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel gas/range (stove/oven), built in microwave, dishwasher and (not warranted) refrigerator. Grassy backyard with built in gas burning fire place. 2 car garage with rear access from the alley way and it comes with (not warranted) side by side washer and dryer. There is driveway parking in front for one vehicle only. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services are provided. This house is also located within 2 blocks of the Ballona Creek Bike Path that leads directly to the beach.



BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497.



Note: property has a small studio rental unit that is currently occupied.



