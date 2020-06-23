All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12027 Allin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12027 Allin St
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

12027 Allin St

12027 Allin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12027 Allin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom home with great backyard and garage in Mar Vista! - Nicely remodeled modern style 3 bedroom, one story home in Mar Vista/Culver City. One room is perfect for a separate home office space perfect for a home office or a home based business. House has been renovated with modern frosted glass doors, quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Bright and spacious living room comes with plenty of windows and a fireplace. Galley style kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel gas/range (stove/oven), built in microwave, dishwasher and (not warranted) refrigerator. Grassy backyard with built in gas burning fire place. 2 car garage with rear access from the alley way and it comes with (not warranted) side by side washer and dryer. There is driveway parking in front for one vehicle only. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services are provided. This house is also located within 2 blocks of the Ballona Creek Bike Path that leads directly to the beach.

******************************************************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497.

Note: property has a small studio rental unit that is currently occupied.

(RLNE5001000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12027 Allin St have any available units?
12027 Allin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12027 Allin St have?
Some of 12027 Allin St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12027 Allin St currently offering any rent specials?
12027 Allin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12027 Allin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12027 Allin St is pet friendly.
Does 12027 Allin St offer parking?
Yes, 12027 Allin St offers parking.
Does 12027 Allin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12027 Allin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12027 Allin St have a pool?
No, 12027 Allin St does not have a pool.
Does 12027 Allin St have accessible units?
No, 12027 Allin St does not have accessible units.
Does 12027 Allin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12027 Allin St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College