Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

12025 Rose Avenue

12025 Rose Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12025 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

Primely-Located 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath House features Natural Lighting, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, and Carpet, Family Room, Spacious Kitchen with Stove/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Microwave/ French Doors/ Ample Countertops, Washer & Dryer, Front Yard, Large Enclosed Back Yard, and 2-Car Garage and Driveway Parking. It's located on a Quiet Cul de Sac and adjoined with Venice, Culver City, Palm, and close to Santa Monica Beach, 3rd Street Promenade, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, and More. Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Renter's Insurance Required. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact Cris Gunther via text 310.904/3139- or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $6,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $6,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12025 Rose Avenue have any available units?
12025 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12025 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 12025 Rose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12025 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12025 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12025 Rose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12025 Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12025 Rose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 12025 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12025 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12025 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
