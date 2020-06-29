12024 Califa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and spacious multi-level detached home is a unique opportunity! Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in Valley Village/Valley Glen neighborhood, this 1-bedroom, 1.5 bath home is advantageously located close to all including easy access to major freeways and the new NoHo West mall currently under construction. Features include laminate and granite floors with custom bathrooms and built-in features throughout. The master suite on the top level has high beamed ceilings, balcony, laundry, and full bath. The open kitchen/family/dining room includes all stainless appliances. The half bath is conveniently located on the main/ground level. All utilities are included.