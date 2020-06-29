All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

12024 Califa Street

12024 Califa Street · No Longer Available
Location

12024 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and spacious multi-level detached home is a unique opportunity! Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in Valley Village/Valley Glen neighborhood, this 1-bedroom, 1.5 bath home is advantageously located close to all including easy access to major freeways and the new NoHo West mall currently under construction. Features include laminate and granite floors with custom bathrooms and built-in features throughout. The master suite on the top level has high beamed ceilings, balcony, laundry, and full bath. The open kitchen/family/dining room includes all stainless appliances. The half bath is conveniently located on the main/ground level. All utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12024 Califa Street have any available units?
12024 Califa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12024 Califa Street have?
Some of 12024 Califa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12024 Califa Street currently offering any rent specials?
12024 Califa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12024 Califa Street pet-friendly?
No, 12024 Califa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12024 Califa Street offer parking?
Yes, 12024 Califa Street offers parking.
Does 12024 Califa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12024 Califa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12024 Califa Street have a pool?
No, 12024 Califa Street does not have a pool.
Does 12024 Califa Street have accessible units?
No, 12024 Califa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12024 Califa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12024 Califa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

