12011 GOSHEN Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking guest parking

Beautifully remodeled spacious 2 bed & den/family room + 2.5 baths, front corner unit in a secure building, with open floor plan, new paint thru-out step down living area with exotic dark wood floors, fireplace & double French doors that leads to balcony with treetop views. Tile flooring with mosaic medallion at the entry, and kitchen & dinning rm. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and both bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & new fixtures. This very gorgeous cozy and private unit with only one common wall, offers two en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets, master bedroom with balcony + a powder room with new granite counters. Newly remodeled master bath has jets in the shower! Washer & dryer hookup in the unit. 2 assigned parking spaces with adequate guest parking. Prime Brentwood location, half a block from Ralph's, near best shops, restaurants and the famous Brentwood Sunday farmers market. A MUST SEE!