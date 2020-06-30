All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12011 GOSHEN Avenue

12011 Goshen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12011 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest parking
Beautifully remodeled spacious 2 bed & den/family room + 2.5 baths, front corner unit in a secure building, with open floor plan, new paint thru-out step down living area with exotic dark wood floors, fireplace & double French doors that leads to balcony with treetop views. Tile flooring with mosaic medallion at the entry, and kitchen & dinning rm. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and both bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & new fixtures. This very gorgeous cozy and private unit with only one common wall, offers two en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets, master bedroom with balcony + a powder room with new granite counters. Newly remodeled master bath has jets in the shower! Washer & dryer hookup in the unit. 2 assigned parking spaces with adequate guest parking. Prime Brentwood location, half a block from Ralph's, near best shops, restaurants and the famous Brentwood Sunday farmers market. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 GOSHEN Avenue have any available units?
12011 GOSHEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12011 GOSHEN Avenue have?
Some of 12011 GOSHEN Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 GOSHEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12011 GOSHEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 GOSHEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12011 GOSHEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12011 GOSHEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12011 GOSHEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 12011 GOSHEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12011 GOSHEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 GOSHEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 12011 GOSHEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12011 GOSHEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12011 GOSHEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 GOSHEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12011 GOSHEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

