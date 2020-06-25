1201 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077 Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Classic Bel Air on nearly 3 acres on Stone Canyon. Gated estate just minutes north of the Bel Air hotel with private trails in the back. The property features 6 beds and 7 baths along with a study and private salon. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
