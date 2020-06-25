All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1201 STONE CANYON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1201 STONE CANYON Road
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

1201 STONE CANYON Road

1201 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1201 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Classic Bel Air on nearly 3 acres on Stone Canyon. Gated estate just minutes north of the Bel Air hotel with private trails in the back. The property features 6 beds and 7 baths along with a study and private salon. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 STONE CANYON Road have any available units?
1201 STONE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 STONE CANYON Road have?
Some of 1201 STONE CANYON Road's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 STONE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1201 STONE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 STONE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1201 STONE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1201 STONE CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 1201 STONE CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 1201 STONE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 STONE CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 STONE CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 1201 STONE CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 1201 STONE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 1201 STONE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 STONE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 STONE CANYON Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College