Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

12000 ST MARTHA

12000 Martha Street · (818) 783-7721
Location

12000 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Lovely Single Family home located in the Hamlet of Valley Village, beautiful tree lined street,close to new NOHO WEST shopping area currently under construction,quiet neighborhood,close to 170 FWY,easy drive to 101 FWY.Walkway to front door is lined with roses.Enter to living room with wood fireplace, Bright dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook with fridge & gas stove. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer, two bright bedrooms,additional sunken room with wood burning fireplace & closet can be used as bedroom, office/den w/separate entrance/exit that leads to private gated back yard with grass, lemon tree & covered patio.The home has one bath.There is new fresh paint, new wood floors, tile kitchen and carpet flooring in bedrooms. Nice private gated back yard with fruit tress,covered patio for entertaining. There is new piping throughout the home in 2020. Spacious two car garage with plenty of overhead storage,parking in newly paved driveway,ample street guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12000 ST MARTHA have any available units?
12000 ST MARTHA has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12000 ST MARTHA have?
Some of 12000 ST MARTHA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12000 ST MARTHA currently offering any rent specials?
12000 ST MARTHA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12000 ST MARTHA pet-friendly?
No, 12000 ST MARTHA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12000 ST MARTHA offer parking?
Yes, 12000 ST MARTHA does offer parking.
Does 12000 ST MARTHA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12000 ST MARTHA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12000 ST MARTHA have a pool?
No, 12000 ST MARTHA does not have a pool.
Does 12000 ST MARTHA have accessible units?
No, 12000 ST MARTHA does not have accessible units.
Does 12000 ST MARTHA have units with dishwashers?
No, 12000 ST MARTHA does not have units with dishwashers.
