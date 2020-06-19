12000 ST MARTHA

Amenities

Lovely Single Family home located in the Hamlet of Valley Village, beautiful tree lined street,close to new NOHO WEST shopping area currently under construction,quiet neighborhood,close to 170 FWY,easy drive to 101 FWY.Walkway to front door is lined with roses.Enter to living room with wood fireplace, Bright dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook with fridge & gas stove. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer, two bright bedrooms,additional sunken room with wood burning fireplace & closet can be used as bedroom, office/den w/separate entrance/exit that leads to private gated back yard with grass, lemon tree & covered patio.The home has one bath.There is new fresh paint, new wood floors, tile kitchen and carpet flooring in bedrooms. Nice private gated back yard with fruit tress,covered patio for entertaining. There is new piping throughout the home in 2020. Spacious two car garage with plenty of overhead storage,parking in newly paved driveway,ample street guest parking.