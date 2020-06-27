11946 Cameo Place

Amenities

Move-in Ready 3 Bedroom single story home on a cul de sac north of Rinaldi in prime Granada Hills. Great Curb appeal with partial views. Open & bright floor plan with spacious living room wired for surround sound. Large dining room could be used as family room which opens to the kitchen with lots of cabinets while looking out onto the backyard. Huge master bedroom with double closets and private bathroom on one side of house while 2 large bedrooms on the other side. Central air / heat, recessed lights and original hardwood / tile floor throughout, ceiling fans throughout and newer roof. Fabulous private backyard with covered patio area and side cements area. NO garage (it is a studio not included) - large storage shed in backyard and 2 driveway spaces with plenty of street parking. Great location - two miles from PV Golf course, all major JC's & universities, (especially CSUN), and award winning schools. Easy access to the 118, 405, 210 and 5 freeway.