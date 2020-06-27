All apartments in Los Angeles
11946 Cameo Place
11946 Cameo Place

11946 Cameo Place · No Longer Available
Location

11946 Cameo Place, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready 3 Bedroom single story home on a cul de sac north of Rinaldi in prime Granada Hills. Great Curb appeal with partial views. Open & bright floor plan with spacious living room wired for surround sound. Large dining room could be used as family room which opens to the kitchen with lots of cabinets while looking out onto the backyard. Huge master bedroom with double closets and private bathroom on one side of house while 2 large bedrooms on the other side. Central air / heat, recessed lights and original hardwood / tile floor throughout, ceiling fans throughout and newer roof. Fabulous private backyard with covered patio area and side cements area. NO garage (it is a studio not included) - large storage shed in backyard and 2 driveway spaces with plenty of street parking. Great location - two miles from PV Golf course, all major JC's & universities, (especially CSUN), and award winning schools. Easy access to the 118, 405, 210 and 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11946 Cameo Place have any available units?
11946 Cameo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11946 Cameo Place currently offering any rent specials?
11946 Cameo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11946 Cameo Place pet-friendly?
No, 11946 Cameo Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11946 Cameo Place offer parking?
No, 11946 Cameo Place does not offer parking.
Does 11946 Cameo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11946 Cameo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11946 Cameo Place have a pool?
No, 11946 Cameo Place does not have a pool.
Does 11946 Cameo Place have accessible units?
No, 11946 Cameo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11946 Cameo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11946 Cameo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11946 Cameo Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11946 Cameo Place has units with air conditioning.
