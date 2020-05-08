11931 HART Street

Amenities
A fully updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in North Hollywood is now available! This unit has been wonderfully renovated and includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator and microwave), wall AC in living room and one of the bedrooms, community laundry on-site, one parking spot included. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. The owner pays water. Short distance to great restaurants (Salsa & Beer, Costa Grande, Humble Bee) and a short drive to the Arts District. Come and see it today!