11931 HART Street
11931 HART Street

11931 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Location

11931 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
A fully updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in North Hollywood is now available! This unit has been wonderfully renovated and includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator and microwave), wall AC in living room and one of the bedrooms, community laundry on-site, one parking spot included. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. The owner pays water. Short distance to great restaurants (Salsa & Beer, Costa Grande, Humble Bee) and a short drive to the Arts District. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11931 HART Street have any available units?
11931 HART Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11931 HART Street have?
Some of 11931 HART Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11931 HART Street currently offering any rent specials?
11931 HART Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11931 HART Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11931 HART Street is pet friendly.
Does 11931 HART Street offer parking?
Yes, 11931 HART Street offers parking.
Does 11931 HART Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11931 HART Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11931 HART Street have a pool?
No, 11931 HART Street does not have a pool.
Does 11931 HART Street have accessible units?
No, 11931 HART Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11931 HART Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11931 HART Street does not have units with dishwashers.

