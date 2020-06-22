All apartments in Los Angeles
11925 Wood Ranch Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11925 Wood Ranch Road

11925 Wood Ranch Road
Location

11925 Wood Ranch Road, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Magnificent spacious home on a rare 17,616 SF lot situated on a wonderful tree lined street in an upscale Granada Hills neighborhood. Walk in to the front door to a massive living room with 22 FT high ceiling. The open sophisticated floor plan offers a cozy feel with large areas dedicated for an expansive living room with gorgeous fire place, formal dining room and a large family room with brick wall fire place. All with beautiful view of enormous back yard and mountain views. The home draws you into a large gourmet chef kitchen with granite counter top with large magnificent granite island, breakfast bar, accented by top of the line appliances. This impressive property boasts total of 5 bedrooms with 5.5 bathrooms plus bonus room. In addition, there is an office on the main level. All bedrooms feature their own bathrooms and the master bedroom has a beautiful 3-sided fireplace and master sitting area. The master bath is one of beauty, with a Spa Bathtub and scenic mountain views. The back yard is truly impressive with built in BBQ, loads of fruit baring trees, green lawn, views and so much more. This home is perfect for entertaining! Not to forget, the home also has an oversized 3 car garage, multiple air conditioning zones, walk in closets with security locks and SO MUCH MORE! A MUST SEE!
THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST CALL LISTING AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11925 Wood Ranch Road have any available units?
11925 Wood Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11925 Wood Ranch Road have?
Some of 11925 Wood Ranch Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11925 Wood Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
11925 Wood Ranch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11925 Wood Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 11925 Wood Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11925 Wood Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 11925 Wood Ranch Road does offer parking.
Does 11925 Wood Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11925 Wood Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11925 Wood Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 11925 Wood Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 11925 Wood Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 11925 Wood Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11925 Wood Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11925 Wood Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
