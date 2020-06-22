11925 Wood Ranch Road

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill garage hot tub

Magnificent spacious home on a rare 17,616 SF lot situated on a wonderful tree lined street in an upscale Granada Hills neighborhood. Walk in to the front door to a massive living room with 22 FT high ceiling. The open sophisticated floor plan offers a cozy feel with large areas dedicated for an expansive living room with gorgeous fire place, formal dining room and a large family room with brick wall fire place. All with beautiful view of enormous back yard and mountain views. The home draws you into a large gourmet chef kitchen with granite counter top with large magnificent granite island, breakfast bar, accented by top of the line appliances. This impressive property boasts total of 5 bedrooms with 5.5 bathrooms plus bonus room. In addition, there is an office on the main level. All bedrooms feature their own bathrooms and the master bedroom has a beautiful 3-sided fireplace and master sitting area. The master bath is one of beauty, with a Spa Bathtub and scenic mountain views. The back yard is truly impressive with built in BBQ, loads of fruit baring trees, green lawn, views and so much more. This home is perfect for entertaining! Not to forget, the home also has an oversized 3 car garage, multiple air conditioning zones, walk in closets with security locks and SO MUCH MORE! A MUST SEE!

THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST CALL LISTING AGENT