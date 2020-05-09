Amenities
Address: 11917 Pendleton Street, Sun Valley, CA 91352
- Rent: $2,895 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,250
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 1,200 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Fully Remodeled Home
- New Flooring
- Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Brand New Stainless Gas Range & Microwave
- Recessed Lighting
- Stackable Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
- All New Windows & Blinds
- Low Irrigation Landscaping
- Central A/C & Heat
- Large Backyard (Rear unit to be added in the future)
- Tenants Pay All Utilities
- Small Pet May Be Considered with Additional Deposit (Limit of One with Owner Approval)
