Address: 11917 Pendleton Street, Sun Valley, CA 91352



- Rent: $2,895 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,250

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Approx: 1,200 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Fully Remodeled Home

- New Flooring

- Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Brand New Stainless Gas Range & Microwave

- Recessed Lighting

- Stackable Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups

- All New Windows & Blinds

- Low Irrigation Landscaping

- Central A/C & Heat

- Large Backyard (Rear unit to be added in the future)

- Tenants Pay All Utilities

- Small Pet May Be Considered with Additional Deposit (Limit of One with Owner Approval)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.