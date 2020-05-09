All apartments in Los Angeles
11917 Pendleton Street

Location

11917 Pendleton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 11917 Pendleton Street, Sun Valley, CA 91352

- Rent: $2,895 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,250
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 1,200 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Fully Remodeled Home
- New Flooring
- Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Brand New Stainless Gas Range & Microwave
- Recessed Lighting
- Stackable Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
- All New Windows & Blinds
- Low Irrigation Landscaping
- Central A/C & Heat
- Large Backyard (Rear unit to be added in the future)
- Tenants Pay All Utilities
- Small Pet May Be Considered with Additional Deposit (Limit of One with Owner Approval)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11917 Pendleton Street have any available units?
11917 Pendleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11917 Pendleton Street have?
Some of 11917 Pendleton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11917 Pendleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
11917 Pendleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11917 Pendleton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11917 Pendleton Street is pet friendly.
Does 11917 Pendleton Street offer parking?
No, 11917 Pendleton Street does not offer parking.
Does 11917 Pendleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11917 Pendleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11917 Pendleton Street have a pool?
No, 11917 Pendleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 11917 Pendleton Street have accessible units?
No, 11917 Pendleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11917 Pendleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11917 Pendleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
