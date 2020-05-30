All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:55 PM

11908 Kiowa Avenue

11908 Kiowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11908 Kiowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice renovated 1 bedroom with carpets and wood flooring, wood burning fireplace, gas stove, new light fixtures.
The unit has unique character and charm. 1 car parking included. Laundry room on-site.
Great location in the heart of Brentwood short walking distance to shopping, restaurants and markets on Wilshire Blvd. and Montana/San Vicente area.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11908 Kiowa Avenue have any available units?
11908 Kiowa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11908 Kiowa Avenue have?
Some of 11908 Kiowa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11908 Kiowa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11908 Kiowa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11908 Kiowa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11908 Kiowa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11908 Kiowa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11908 Kiowa Avenue offers parking.
Does 11908 Kiowa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11908 Kiowa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11908 Kiowa Avenue have a pool?
No, 11908 Kiowa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11908 Kiowa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11908 Kiowa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11908 Kiowa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11908 Kiowa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
