11908 Kiowa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice renovated 1 bedroom with carpets and wood flooring, wood burning fireplace, gas stove, new light fixtures.

The unit has unique character and charm. 1 car parking included. Laundry room on-site.

Great location in the heart of Brentwood short walking distance to shopping, restaurants and markets on Wilshire Blvd. and Montana/San Vicente area.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.