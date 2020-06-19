All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

11900 BRIARVALE Lane

11900 Briarvale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11900 Briarvale Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
An exceptional home in prime Fryman Canyon offers 6 bedrooms and 7 baths in a spacious, private traditional home with French doors and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout that open to over an acre of lush landscaped grounds, a lighted tennis court, redone large pool, and expansive lawn. This beautiful home features a large home theater room, elegant dining room, a welcoming kitchen with eat in breakfast area and walk in pantry. Three downstairs bedrooms each with its own bath and two upstairs bedrooms, plus one sizable bedroom that could be a perfect office or secondary family room. The Master bedroom includes a separate seating room, two dressing areas and a stunning bathroom with marble counters, large tub, and steam shower. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods, Fryman Canyon is close to shopping, dining, hiking trails and easy access to the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11900 BRIARVALE Lane have any available units?
11900 BRIARVALE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11900 BRIARVALE Lane have?
Some of 11900 BRIARVALE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11900 BRIARVALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11900 BRIARVALE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11900 BRIARVALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11900 BRIARVALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11900 BRIARVALE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11900 BRIARVALE Lane offers parking.
Does 11900 BRIARVALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11900 BRIARVALE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11900 BRIARVALE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11900 BRIARVALE Lane has a pool.
Does 11900 BRIARVALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 11900 BRIARVALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11900 BRIARVALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11900 BRIARVALE Lane has units with dishwashers.

