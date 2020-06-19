11900 BRIARVALE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

An exceptional home in prime Fryman Canyon offers 6 bedrooms and 7 baths in a spacious, private traditional home with French doors and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout that open to over an acre of lush landscaped grounds, a lighted tennis court, redone large pool, and expansive lawn. This beautiful home features a large home theater room, elegant dining room, a welcoming kitchen with eat in breakfast area and walk in pantry. Three downstairs bedrooms each with its own bath and two upstairs bedrooms, plus one sizable bedroom that could be a perfect office or secondary family room. The Master bedroom includes a separate seating room, two dressing areas and a stunning bathroom with marble counters, large tub, and steam shower. Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods, Fryman Canyon is close to shopping, dining, hiking trails and easy access to the Westside.