11856 Bray St. Available 06/01/20 Charming 4bed / 3bath House with Guesthouse in back - A Del Rey gem! This home is on a corner lot and includes a 4 bedroom/3 bathroom main house with a gated, private backyard and a new guesthouse which includes a stylish kitchenette, full bathroom, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the best of California living; only 2 miles from the beach and a 2-minute bike ride from scenic Ballona Creek bike path. Enjoy entertaining al fresco with an open kitchen/dining/living room floor plan which leads out to a spacious patio and beautifully landscaped lawn and garden that includes multiple fruit trees. Other highlights include a sophisticated yet simple gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances, a spa-like master bathroom, and double master bedroom walk-in closets. Environmentally conscious, this home complies with the Title 24 Green Building Code, has ENERGY STAR windows, and all new efficient electrical and plumbing systems.



