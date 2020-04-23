All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11856 Bray St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11856 Bray St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

11856 Bray St.

11856 Bray Street · (888) 270-4452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11856 Bray Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11856 Bray St. · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
green community
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
hot tub
11856 Bray St. Available 06/01/20 Charming 4bed / 3bath House with Guesthouse in back - A Del Rey gem! This home is on a corner lot and includes a 4 bedroom/3 bathroom main house with a gated, private backyard and a new guesthouse which includes a stylish kitchenette, full bathroom, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the best of California living; only 2 miles from the beach and a 2-minute bike ride from scenic Ballona Creek bike path. Enjoy entertaining al fresco with an open kitchen/dining/living room floor plan which leads out to a spacious patio and beautifully landscaped lawn and garden that includes multiple fruit trees. Other highlights include a sophisticated yet simple gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances, a spa-like master bathroom, and double master bedroom walk-in closets. Environmentally conscious, this home complies with the Title 24 Green Building Code, has ENERGY STAR windows, and all new efficient electrical and plumbing systems.

(RLNE5669002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11856 Bray St. have any available units?
11856 Bray St. has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11856 Bray St. have?
Some of 11856 Bray St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11856 Bray St. currently offering any rent specials?
11856 Bray St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11856 Bray St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11856 Bray St. is pet friendly.
Does 11856 Bray St. offer parking?
No, 11856 Bray St. does not offer parking.
Does 11856 Bray St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11856 Bray St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11856 Bray St. have a pool?
No, 11856 Bray St. does not have a pool.
Does 11856 Bray St. have accessible units?
No, 11856 Bray St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11856 Bray St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11856 Bray St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11856 Bray St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity