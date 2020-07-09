11839 Woodley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This great single-story home in Granada Hills offers pride of ownership. Here are just a few of its many fine features: a flowing 2,277 square foot open concept floor plan, spacious living room is bathed in natural light from a multitude of windows, plus it has recessed lighting and a majestic stone fireplace, kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, built-in appliances, large breakfast bar, breakfast nook with adjoining dining area with direct patio access, 3 bedrooms, master suite with wall-to-wall closets, and a beautifully remodeled bathroom, 2½ bathrooms, laundry room, energy efficient dual pane windows will help keep your utility bills low and the interior quiet, central heat & air heat, private backyard with covered patio and lush landscaping, 2 car direct access garage with automatic door, fantastic location close to Knollwood Country Club and Golf Course, 118, & 405 freeways..