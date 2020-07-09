All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11839 Woodley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11839 Woodley Avenue
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

11839 Woodley Avenue

11839 Woodley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11839 Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This great single-story home in Granada Hills offers pride of ownership. Here are just a few of its many fine features: a flowing 2,277 square foot open concept floor plan, spacious living room is bathed in natural light from a multitude of windows, plus it has recessed lighting and a majestic stone fireplace, kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, built-in appliances, large breakfast bar, breakfast nook with adjoining dining area with direct patio access, 3 bedrooms, master suite with wall-to-wall closets, and a beautifully remodeled bathroom, 2½ bathrooms, laundry room, energy efficient dual pane windows will help keep your utility bills low and the interior quiet, central heat & air heat, private backyard with covered patio and lush landscaping, 2 car direct access garage with automatic door, fantastic location close to Knollwood Country Club and Golf Course, 118, & 405 freeways..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11839 Woodley Avenue have any available units?
11839 Woodley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11839 Woodley Avenue have?
Some of 11839 Woodley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11839 Woodley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11839 Woodley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11839 Woodley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11839 Woodley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11839 Woodley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11839 Woodley Avenue offers parking.
Does 11839 Woodley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11839 Woodley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11839 Woodley Avenue have a pool?
No, 11839 Woodley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11839 Woodley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11839 Woodley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11839 Woodley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11839 Woodley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College