11815 LAURELWOOD Drive

11815 W Laurelwood Dr
Location

11815 W Laurelwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
Welcome Home, this in demand end unit, offering stunning valley and mountain views features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths + den.Newly painted and move in ready, conveniently located South of Ventura, walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping, and hiking. The stylish, gourmet kitchen, FP in the living room & master,a balcony off living area,& hardwood floors, offers buyers all the items on their must have check list. Large master bedroom has a walk in closet and en-suite master bath w/ double vanity, bathtub/ separate shower. Second bedroom opens to a private porch. Den can be a 3 Bedroom/home office. Laundry inside the unit & a large storage space next to the 2 car parking is perfect for addressing where do I store my stuff. The building offer extra guest parking, & a well appointed gym. Just a short to Carpenter elementary school. Excellent location to 101, Burbank airport, Hollywood and Westside locations. The condo is 1 level 1520 Sf of pure joy & pleasure. The condo is also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive have any available units?
11815 LAURELWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive have?
Some of 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11815 LAURELWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11815 LAURELWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
