11815 LAURELWOOD Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking guest parking

Welcome Home, this in demand end unit, offering stunning valley and mountain views features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths + den.Newly painted and move in ready, conveniently located South of Ventura, walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping, and hiking. The stylish, gourmet kitchen, FP in the living room & master,a balcony off living area,& hardwood floors, offers buyers all the items on their must have check list. Large master bedroom has a walk in closet and en-suite master bath w/ double vanity, bathtub/ separate shower. Second bedroom opens to a private porch. Den can be a 3 Bedroom/home office. Laundry inside the unit & a large storage space next to the 2 car parking is perfect for addressing where do I store my stuff. The building offer extra guest parking, & a well appointed gym. Just a short to Carpenter elementary school. Excellent location to 101, Burbank airport, Hollywood and Westside locations. The condo is 1 level 1520 Sf of pure joy & pleasure. The condo is also for sale