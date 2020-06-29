All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11814 McLennan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11814 McLennan Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

11814 McLennan Ave

11814 Mclennan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11814 Mclennan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Located on Cul-De-Sac - Beautifully built custom Granada Hills home on a quiet cul-de-sac with backyard views of Knollwood golf course. Featuring 2,250 sf, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, large kitchen w/ 12 ft granite island, barstool seating and an eat-in kitchen area. Large master bedroom has sitting area, bathroom w/ soaking tub, separate shower and double sink with marble counters and a walk-in closet. The backyard is ideal for relaxing on the large patio that overlooks fruit trees and golf course.

Month to Month only

Call Jenny to Schedule a tour 626-262-3056

Requirements:

FICO : 650+

Mthly Income: $9,375.00

No Evictions & No Bankruptcies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5628740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11814 McLennan Ave have any available units?
11814 McLennan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11814 McLennan Ave have?
Some of 11814 McLennan Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11814 McLennan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11814 McLennan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11814 McLennan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11814 McLennan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11814 McLennan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11814 McLennan Ave offers parking.
Does 11814 McLennan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11814 McLennan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11814 McLennan Ave have a pool?
No, 11814 McLennan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11814 McLennan Ave have accessible units?
No, 11814 McLennan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11814 McLennan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11814 McLennan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College