11814 McLennan Ave

Beautiful Home Located on Cul-De-Sac - Beautifully built custom Granada Hills home on a quiet cul-de-sac with backyard views of Knollwood golf course. Featuring 2,250 sf, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, large kitchen w/ 12 ft granite island, barstool seating and an eat-in kitchen area. Large master bedroom has sitting area, bathroom w/ soaking tub, separate shower and double sink with marble counters and a walk-in closet. The backyard is ideal for relaxing on the large patio that overlooks fruit trees and golf course.



Month to Month only



Call Jenny to Schedule a tour 626-262-3056



Requirements:



FICO : 650+



Mthly Income: $9,375.00



No Evictions & No Bankruptcies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5628740)