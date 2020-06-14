11804 HENLEY Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court

Elegant corner lot home in the prestigious guard gated Bel Air Crest community. This traditional style home exemplifies the best of the California lifestyle. High ceilings, bright natural light and fantastic floor plan are just a few of the attributes that make this home special. Ideal for entertaining, the beautiful kitchen with informal dining, opens to a spacious family room that leads to the back yard. This wonderful home includes membership privileges to Bel Air Crest Community Club which offers a swimmer's pool, lit tennis courts, gym facilities, basketball court, and a children's playground area.