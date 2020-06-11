All apartments in Los Angeles
1179 S Westmoreland Ave

1179 South Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1179 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), single, conveniently located near dtla!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and bright tile throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light.

Apartment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant counter tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with spot lights*
*lots of natural light*

building complex features:
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,195.00, DEPOSIT $1,195.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4917686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 S Westmoreland Ave have any available units?
1179 S Westmoreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1179 S Westmoreland Ave have?
Some of 1179 S Westmoreland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 S Westmoreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1179 S Westmoreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 S Westmoreland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1179 S Westmoreland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1179 S Westmoreland Ave offer parking?
No, 1179 S Westmoreland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1179 S Westmoreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1179 S Westmoreland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 S Westmoreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1179 S Westmoreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1179 S Westmoreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1179 S Westmoreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 S Westmoreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 S Westmoreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
