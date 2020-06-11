1179 S Westmoreland Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), single, conveniently located near dtla!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and bright tile throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives a lot of natrual light.



Apartment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant counter tops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*modern light fixtures with spot lights*

*lots of natural light*



building complex features:

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



monthly rent $1,195.00, DEPOSIT $1,195.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



