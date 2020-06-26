All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11710 Hartsook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11710 Hartsook Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

11710 Hartsook Street

11710 W Hartsook St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11710 W Hartsook St, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is your opportunity to live in a Valley Village duplex. This is an adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath bungalow is one-half of an adorable duplex. This apartment features new paint, new stainless steel appliances, and new carpet. The large picture window makes this an extremely light and bright home. You will enjoy a private closed back garden patio. Each unit features one covered parking spot, and a front garden entrance and shared private laundry. The location is ideal as this home is only minutes from Ventura Boulevard Gelsons Trader Joes and Colfax meadows elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11710 Hartsook Street have any available units?
11710 Hartsook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11710 Hartsook Street have?
Some of 11710 Hartsook Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 Hartsook Street currently offering any rent specials?
11710 Hartsook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11710 Hartsook Street pet-friendly?
No, 11710 Hartsook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11710 Hartsook Street offer parking?
Yes, 11710 Hartsook Street offers parking.
Does 11710 Hartsook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11710 Hartsook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11710 Hartsook Street have a pool?
No, 11710 Hartsook Street does not have a pool.
Does 11710 Hartsook Street have accessible units?
No, 11710 Hartsook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11710 Hartsook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11710 Hartsook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College