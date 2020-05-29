All apartments in Los Angeles
11692 Darlington St. #301

11692 Darlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11692 Darlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Beautiful unit in Darlington St. is now available for rent. - What do Brentwood residences want? 2 direct access parking spots in a secured garage, LG washer, and dryer in unit, central ac and heat, and a responsive landlord that actually lived in the unit for 10 years! Built in 2006, this immaculate 3rd-floor gem is in a small secure 8-unit building with one neighbor per floor.

Walking distance to shopping, Whole Foods, dining, and entertainment. The unit boasts over 1746 sqft of living space, beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, high-end cabinets and top of the line appliances, hardwood floors, and carpeting in the bedrooms, balcony off the living room with a nice patio to relax and drink your morning coffee. Master bedroom has a fabulous walk-in closet and a lot of storage.Master bath includes a soaking tub, two other nice size bedrooms, and a full bath. The entryway has a large coat closet as well as a mudroom and a half guest bathroom.

(RLNE4785252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11692 Darlington St. #301 have any available units?
11692 Darlington St. #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11692 Darlington St. #301 have?
Some of 11692 Darlington St. #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11692 Darlington St. #301 currently offering any rent specials?
11692 Darlington St. #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11692 Darlington St. #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11692 Darlington St. #301 is pet friendly.
Does 11692 Darlington St. #301 offer parking?
Yes, 11692 Darlington St. #301 offers parking.
Does 11692 Darlington St. #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11692 Darlington St. #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11692 Darlington St. #301 have a pool?
No, 11692 Darlington St. #301 does not have a pool.
Does 11692 Darlington St. #301 have accessible units?
No, 11692 Darlington St. #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 11692 Darlington St. #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11692 Darlington St. #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
