11692 Darlington St. #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Beautiful unit in Darlington St. is now available for rent. - What do Brentwood residences want? 2 direct access parking spots in a secured garage, LG washer, and dryer in unit, central ac and heat, and a responsive landlord that actually lived in the unit for 10 years! Built in 2006, this immaculate 3rd-floor gem is in a small secure 8-unit building with one neighbor per floor.



Walking distance to shopping, Whole Foods, dining, and entertainment. The unit boasts over 1746 sqft of living space, beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, high-end cabinets and top of the line appliances, hardwood floors, and carpeting in the bedrooms, balcony off the living room with a nice patio to relax and drink your morning coffee. Master bedroom has a fabulous walk-in closet and a lot of storage.Master bath includes a soaking tub, two other nice size bedrooms, and a full bath. The entryway has a large coat closet as well as a mudroom and a half guest bathroom.



(RLNE4785252)