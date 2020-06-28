All apartments in Los Angeles
11687 BELLAGIO Road

11687 Bellagio Road · No Longer Available
Location

11687 Bellagio Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Updated and remodeled spacious condo. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very private with 2 side by side parking spaces. 2 large outdoor patios off of front living room and rear master bedroom. Formal dining area and breakfast bar as well as space in kitchen for additional dining or office. Great complex with large pool and full size tennis court. Very private. Available furnished for $4495. Will consider 6 month lease also. Close to Getty, Westwood, Brentwood & Beverly Hills as well as Santa Monica.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11687 BELLAGIO Road have any available units?
11687 BELLAGIO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11687 BELLAGIO Road have?
Some of 11687 BELLAGIO Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11687 BELLAGIO Road currently offering any rent specials?
11687 BELLAGIO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11687 BELLAGIO Road pet-friendly?
No, 11687 BELLAGIO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11687 BELLAGIO Road offer parking?
Yes, 11687 BELLAGIO Road offers parking.
Does 11687 BELLAGIO Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11687 BELLAGIO Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11687 BELLAGIO Road have a pool?
Yes, 11687 BELLAGIO Road has a pool.
Does 11687 BELLAGIO Road have accessible units?
No, 11687 BELLAGIO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11687 BELLAGIO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11687 BELLAGIO Road has units with dishwashers.
