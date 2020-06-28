11687 BELLAGIO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool tennis court

Updated and remodeled spacious condo. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very private with 2 side by side parking spaces. 2 large outdoor patios off of front living room and rear master bedroom. Formal dining area and breakfast bar as well as space in kitchen for additional dining or office. Great complex with large pool and full size tennis court. Very private. Available furnished for $4495. Will consider 6 month lease also. Close to Getty, Westwood, Brentwood & Beverly Hills as well as Santa Monica.