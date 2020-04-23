All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11680 Dona Alicia Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11680 Dona Alicia Place
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

11680 Dona Alicia Place

11680 Dona Alicia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11680 Dona Alicia Place, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
11680 Dona Alicia Place Available 09/15/19 Stunning home with incredible views and Pool/Spa in great location! - Rare 3bd/2.5ba Gerard Colcord contemporary home with breathtaking panoramic views from every room. Located on a premiere cul-de-sac street, close to excellent schools and hiking trails. Spacious and open floor-plan with walls of glass, providing an excellent combination of indoor/outdoor living. An entertainers dream, this fabulous home is offered fully furnished and boasts wood beam ceilings, fantastic mid-century lounge with fireplace and wet bar, chefs kitchen with center island, Viking appliances, granite counters and sun-drenched breakfast area. Open living room with fireplace, surround sound system and glass slider leading to beautiful private backyard with outdoor seating area and sparkling pool/spa. Master retreat has balcony with stunning views and remodeled bathroom. PROPERTY IS OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED.

(RLNE3897004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 Dona Alicia Place have any available units?
11680 Dona Alicia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11680 Dona Alicia Place have?
Some of 11680 Dona Alicia Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 Dona Alicia Place currently offering any rent specials?
11680 Dona Alicia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 Dona Alicia Place pet-friendly?
No, 11680 Dona Alicia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11680 Dona Alicia Place offer parking?
No, 11680 Dona Alicia Place does not offer parking.
Does 11680 Dona Alicia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11680 Dona Alicia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 Dona Alicia Place have a pool?
Yes, 11680 Dona Alicia Place has a pool.
Does 11680 Dona Alicia Place have accessible units?
No, 11680 Dona Alicia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 Dona Alicia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11680 Dona Alicia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College