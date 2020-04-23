Amenities

11680 Dona Alicia Place Available 09/15/19 Stunning home with incredible views and Pool/Spa in great location! - Rare 3bd/2.5ba Gerard Colcord contemporary home with breathtaking panoramic views from every room. Located on a premiere cul-de-sac street, close to excellent schools and hiking trails. Spacious and open floor-plan with walls of glass, providing an excellent combination of indoor/outdoor living. An entertainers dream, this fabulous home is offered fully furnished and boasts wood beam ceilings, fantastic mid-century lounge with fireplace and wet bar, chefs kitchen with center island, Viking appliances, granite counters and sun-drenched breakfast area. Open living room with fireplace, surround sound system and glass slider leading to beautiful private backyard with outdoor seating area and sparkling pool/spa. Master retreat has balcony with stunning views and remodeled bathroom. PROPERTY IS OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED.



