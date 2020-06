1166 BEVERWIL Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

GORGEOUS MODERN GATED HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN THE BEST LOCATION. HUGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH AN INCREDIBLE KITCHEN. 2 DOUBLE SINKS 2 DISHWASHERS, TOP THE LINE STAINLESS APPLIANCES, OVERSIZE ISLAND OPENS TO GREAT ROOM WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS. FABULOUS WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, HIGH CEILINGS, VERY GRAND.ALL BEDROOMS ARE GENEROUS SIZE AND CLOSETS GALORE. PERFECT FOR FAMILY, OR UPSCALE ENTERTAINING. HOME WAS RECONSTRUCTED JUST A FEW YEARS AGO, LIKE NEW. GARAGE CONVERTED TO A HUGE SPACE GOOD FOR OFFICE, FAMILY OR EXTRA SLEEPING AREA. STEPS TO BEVERLY HILLS WITH BEVERLY & RODEO DR, CENTURY CITY OR PICO BLVD.