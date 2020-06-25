11642 ACAMA Street

Amenities
Colfax Meadows! Carpenter Ave. School District! Welcome home to this completely remodeled Home and Guest House/ADU in the coveted neighborhood of Colfax Meadows! The main house consists of 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms and the guest house shows a beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath. The completely renovated home features new additions, top of the line appliances and finishes. Enjoy the open kitchen/floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and dual fireplace, great for entertaining. The guest house/ADU has a separate address (11640 Acama St) that can be legally rented out for addition income. The 7,500+ lot is beautifully landscaped throughout with artificial grass giving plenty of yard space to play, entertain or even add a pool. Close to CBS Radford, Farmer's Market, Ventura Blvd's Restaurant Row and Colfax Meadow's Tujunga Village. Also available for sale at $1,945,000.