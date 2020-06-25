All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

11642 ACAMA Street

11642 Acama Street · No Longer Available
Location

11642 Acama Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Colfax Meadows! Carpenter Ave. School District! Welcome home to this completely remodeled Home and Guest House/ADU in the coveted neighborhood of Colfax Meadows! The main house consists of 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms and the guest house shows a beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath. The completely renovated home features new additions, top of the line appliances and finishes. Enjoy the open kitchen/floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and dual fireplace, great for entertaining. The guest house/ADU has a separate address (11640 Acama St) that can be legally rented out for addition income. The 7,500+ lot is beautifully landscaped throughout with artificial grass giving plenty of yard space to play, entertain or even add a pool. Close to CBS Radford, Farmer's Market, Ventura Blvd's Restaurant Row and Colfax Meadow's Tujunga Village. Also available for sale at $1,945,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11642 ACAMA Street have any available units?
11642 ACAMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11642 ACAMA Street have?
Some of 11642 ACAMA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11642 ACAMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
11642 ACAMA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11642 ACAMA Street pet-friendly?
No, 11642 ACAMA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11642 ACAMA Street offer parking?
Yes, 11642 ACAMA Street offers parking.
Does 11642 ACAMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11642 ACAMA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11642 ACAMA Street have a pool?
Yes, 11642 ACAMA Street has a pool.
Does 11642 ACAMA Street have accessible units?
No, 11642 ACAMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11642 ACAMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11642 ACAMA Street has units with dishwashers.
