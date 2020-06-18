11640 Valley Spring Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace furnished

LONG or SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY EVERYTHING YOU NEED! This delightful cottage is 3 bed 2 bath home is steps away from the CBS Radford Studios and famous Ventura Blvd.. Close to all the major tourist destinations in Southern California; Universal Studios, Hollywood, the beaches, Disneyland and all major museums. Property has been completely remodeled. There is a living room with fireplace, sofa, love seat and chair plus flat screen TV's in the main living area, including a DVD. A dining area has table and chairs for family meals. The kitchen is wonderfully equipped for your culinary enjoyment or partake in the assortment of great restaurants within walking distance or minutes away by car. Bedrooms are light and airy, complete with plush bed linens, tasteful overstuffed furnishings, HD flat screen TV’s and plenty of room to spread out and truly enjoy your summer or winter rentals. Property has a large 5000 sq ft back yard. We are pet friendly! The finished garage can be utilized as an office, or family play room complete with TV and cable Sleeps 6 Coastal Vacation Estates Willie Baronet 310-801-0633