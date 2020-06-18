All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11640 Valley Spring Lane

11640 Valley Spring Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11640 Valley Spring Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LONG or SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY EVERYTHING YOU NEED! This delightful cottage is 3 bed 2 bath home is steps away from the CBS Radford Studios and famous Ventura Blvd.. Close to all the major tourist destinations in Southern California; Universal Studios, Hollywood, the beaches, Disneyland and all major museums. Property has been completely remodeled. There is a living room with fireplace, sofa, love seat and chair plus flat screen TV's in the main living area, including a DVD. A dining area has table and chairs for family meals. The kitchen is wonderfully equipped for your culinary enjoyment or partake in the assortment of great restaurants within walking distance or minutes away by car. Bedrooms are light and airy, complete with plush bed linens, tasteful overstuffed furnishings, HD flat screen TV’s and plenty of room to spread out and truly enjoy your summer or winter rentals. Property has a large 5000 sq ft back yard. We are pet friendly! The finished garage can be utilized as an office, or family play room complete with TV and cable Sleeps 6 Coastal Vacation Estates Willie Baronet 310-801-0633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11640 Valley Spring Lane have any available units?
11640 Valley Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11640 Valley Spring Lane have?
Some of 11640 Valley Spring Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11640 Valley Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11640 Valley Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11640 Valley Spring Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11640 Valley Spring Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11640 Valley Spring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11640 Valley Spring Lane offers parking.
Does 11640 Valley Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11640 Valley Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11640 Valley Spring Lane have a pool?
No, 11640 Valley Spring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11640 Valley Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 11640 Valley Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11640 Valley Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11640 Valley Spring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

