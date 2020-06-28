11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This stylish 2.5 bedrooms (office) 2-bathrooms end unit apartment in the dynamic West Los Angeles neighborhood is a fantastic unit! The location is close to UCLA, Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Century City.



The spacious unfurnished interior features bamboo floors, double pane windows, a beautiful fireplace, high ceiling in the step-down living room, and lots of natural light for an open and airy feel. Floors in the kitchen and baths are updated. Fully equipped with new granite countertops, plenty of storage offered by the white cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are cozy and in the master bedroom, there is a huge walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a Japanese soaking tub.



The exterior features a gated building, a good-sized balcony with a stunning view of the area. A small storage in the building is available. The attached carport for 2 tandem cars is included. Pets are welcome on the premises. Includes a sizable office, an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized AC and forced-air heating are installed. The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are gas and electricity. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, and HOA fees.



The propertys Walkscore is 87/100 and Bikescore is 78/100. This is a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable - most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient. for most trips



Nearby Parks: Los Angeles National Veterans Park, Stoner Park, Westwood Park, and Veterans Barrington Park.



Bus lines:

15 Barrington Ave - 0.1 mile

20 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

2 Wilshire Blvd/UCLA - 0.2 mile

720 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile



Rail Lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 1.2 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



(RLNE5397656)