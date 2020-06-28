All apartments in Los Angeles
11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204

11625 Texas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11625 Texas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This stylish 2.5 bedrooms (office) 2-bathrooms end unit apartment in the dynamic West Los Angeles neighborhood is a fantastic unit! The location is close to UCLA, Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Century City.

The spacious unfurnished interior features bamboo floors, double pane windows, a beautiful fireplace, high ceiling in the step-down living room, and lots of natural light for an open and airy feel. Floors in the kitchen and baths are updated. Fully equipped with new granite countertops, plenty of storage offered by the white cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are cozy and in the master bedroom, there is a huge walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a Japanese soaking tub.

The exterior features a gated building, a good-sized balcony with a stunning view of the area. A small storage in the building is available. The attached carport for 2 tandem cars is included. Pets are welcome on the premises. Includes a sizable office, an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized AC and forced-air heating are installed. The pet deposit is $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are gas and electricity. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, and HOA fees.

The propertys Walkscore is 87/100 and Bikescore is 78/100. This is a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable - most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient. for most trips

Nearby Parks: Los Angeles National Veterans Park, Stoner Park, Westwood Park, and Veterans Barrington Park.

Bus lines:
15 Barrington Ave - 0.1 mile
20 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
2 Wilshire Blvd/UCLA - 0.2 mile
720 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

Rail Lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 1.2 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

(RLNE5397656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 have any available units?
11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 have?
Some of 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11625 Texas Avenue Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
