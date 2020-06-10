All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11623 MORRISON Street

11623 Morrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

11623 Morrison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Went into escrow. Located in a quiet and desirable neighborhood of Valley Village, this 2016 Cape Cod custom home has 5 bedrooms & 5 1/2 baths and all the "bells and whistles" you'd want and expect from a recently built home. Two story entry leads to the formal living room with fireplace. The dining room features a custom brick wall detail and leads to the butler's pantry. The family/great room with custom built-ins opens to the chef's kitchen, complete with a large center island and a prep sink, a Wolf 6 burner oven, and a Sub-Zero fridge. The luxurious master suite has a sitting area w/ a fireplace and the master bath retreat has a walk-in shower, separate tub, and dual sinks with a vanity area. A private, entertainer's backyard complete with a patio, salt-water pool, spa, wood deck with a gazebo and a built-in concrete gas fire-pit. There are custom window coverings and designer touches throughout. Located in the coveted Colfax Community Charter School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11623 MORRISON Street have any available units?
11623 MORRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11623 MORRISON Street have?
Some of 11623 MORRISON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11623 MORRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
11623 MORRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11623 MORRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 11623 MORRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11623 MORRISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 11623 MORRISON Street offers parking.
Does 11623 MORRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11623 MORRISON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11623 MORRISON Street have a pool?
Yes, 11623 MORRISON Street has a pool.
Does 11623 MORRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 11623 MORRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11623 MORRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11623 MORRISON Street has units with dishwashers.
